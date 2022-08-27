 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Daily Aubrey-Maturin: The Hundred Days (Book 19), Chapter 6 (pg. 6059-6082)

Your daily dose of off-topic shenanigans

By David Pasztor and Shauryas Sharma
/ new
View of Algiers from the sea, Algeria
View of Algiers from the sea, Algeria

CHAPTER 6

Calms befall Aubrey’s group and they are unable to move anywhere for a couple weeks. On the plus side, similar weather is affecting the enemy, so the status quo is more or less maintained.

But that proves to be not true on land. Upon reaching Algiers, Maturin learns that the previous Dey has been overthrown and the British Consul doesn’t have much sway with the new man. So Maturin (and Dr Jacob) have to take matters into their own hands, and try to meet with the new ruler personally.

TMILinks

Done

Hmm

Deal

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History