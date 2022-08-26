Chelsea vs. Leicester City, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Chelsea return home after a most horrendous weekend away in Leeds last time out, and take on struggling and winless Leicester City, who are certainly primed for some narrative winds themselves, especially given the standoff over Wesley Fofana.

Plenty of potential pitfalls to try to avoid then, though one would have to imagine the only way is up after last weekend’s debacle ... right?

Most helpful in that respect could be the return of Mateo Kovačić, who was a full participant in training and is feeling the best he’s felt all summer. He may not be ready to start, but his availability should be a boost regardless. Young Armando Broja has also returned, while Christian Pulisic looks to be over his knock as well.

In less positive news, Kalidou Koulibaly will miss the game through suspension after collecting two yellow cards on Sunday, while N’Golo Kanté remains out without a set return date and Marcos Alonso remains in transfer limbo, just waiting for a train like Leo.

