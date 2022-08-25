Mateo Kovačić feeling ‘good to go’ for Chelsea after knee injury

Mateo Kovačić has been a full participant in training this week, including in Tuesday’s open training at Stamford Bridge, and that has given hope for the 28-year-old midfielder to make his season debut this Saturday as we take on Leicester City.

Kova has missed most of preseason and all three games so far of the regular season while dealing with a persistent knee injury, but he’s ready to put those frustrations behind him as he told Chelsea TV this week.

“It’s nice to be back on the pitch after missing two weeks. Tough to come back but it’s very nice to come back with the boys on the pitch and I cannot wait for what’s coming. “I hated it [being on the sidelines] and it was tough but the injury gives you something to improve more on the other side. I improved more in the gym a little bit and I did some extra work, so I now feel good to go.” -Mateo Kovačić; source: Chelsea TV via Football.London

With N’Golo Kanté set to miss several weeks, if not months with a severe hamstring injury and neither Jorginho nor Conor Gallagher getting off to a great start this season, we need Kova back yesterday. Hopefully he is indeed ready to go, especially as the fixture list gets more congested starting this weekend.