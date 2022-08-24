Chelsea drawn against Manchester City, away in League Cup third round

Chelsea begin this season’s League Cup campaign hoping to do just one kick better than last season, when we lost to Liverpool in the final after an epic shootout that saw all 22 players have a kick, and all but 1 convert successfully. Unfortunately, that one was wearing a Chelsea shirt.

Assuming he doesn’t leave in the next seven days (and assuming he stays our backup goalkeeper), Kepa Arrizabalaga will get a chance to redeem himself for that missed penalty starting with a most difficult third round matchup in a few weeks months. The third round of this year’s competition has been delayed to early November due to the schedule reshuffle to accommodate a winter World Cup.

In that third round, Chelsea will take on ... Manchester City ... as revealed in the draw tonight. The match will take place either Tuesday, November 8 or Wednesday, November 9, which will be the final week of games before the World Cup.

Ugh. Good luck to us.

The draw for the League Cup third round, in full:

Leicester City vs. Newport County

West Ham United vs. Blackburn Rovers

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leeds United

Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United vs. Aston Villa

AFC Bournemouth vs. Everton

Liverpool vs. Derby County

Burnely vs. Crawley

Bristol City vs. Lincoln City

Manchester City vs. CHELSEA

Stevenage vs. Charlton Athletic

MK Dons vs. Morecambe

Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace

Southampton vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Brentford vs. Gillingham