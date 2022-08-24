WATCH: César Azpilicueta, ‘A Decade in Blue’

Well, here’s a fine way to spend 30 minutes on a Wednesday with no midweek Chelsea game, celebrating a decade of César Azpilicueta, who appears to have aged a grand total of zero days in the process.

Captain Dave arrived exactly on this day, August 24, ten years ago, and has achieved literally everything that can possibly be achieved in the professional game, outside of maybe winning a senior trophy with his national team. But in a Chelsea shirt, few have done it as consistently, as successfully, and as long as Azpi has — and all for a pittance that was the £7m we gave Marseille. It’s great to see the club pay such a lovely tribute to one of our biggest legends, with interviews, anecdotes, and clips from his time at the club.

Azpilicueta will celebrate his 33rd birthday in a few days as well. Whether it’s the last in Chelsea Blue or not — he does have two years left on his contract but he may not be expected to see them both out — it’s been our honor and privilege, Dave.