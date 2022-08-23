Leeds United 3-0 Chelsea, Premier League: Not great, Bob!

1. THIAGO SILVA (5.3)

It’s rare to see a Chelsea game and playing ratings rundown without a single redeeming performance despite whatever the scoreline might read, but this one gets it done with not a single decent showing — despite an excellent first 20 minutes from the team.

Those 20 minutes probably saved the game from joining the select group of sub-4 rated games in the decade-long history of these player ratings.

That said, when in doubt, vote Thiago Silva.

2. REECE JAMES (5.2)

Again showing off his versatility and quality in multiple positions, though perhaps it would be ultimately most beneficial if we were able to keep him to a specific position (right wing-back, that is).

3. RAHEEM STERLING (5.1)

That new smell is still strong. The game would’ve likely turned out drastically different if he put his shot six inches to the left in the first minute and if he doesn’t get unlucky on the offsides call for the chance he did convert.

vs. LEEDS UTD (PL, A, L 0-3)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): —

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): —

POOR (5.0-5.9): Silva (5.3), James (5.2), Sterling (5.1)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Cucurella (4.8), Azpilicueta(4.7, sub), Loftus-Cheek (4.5), Chilwell (4.5, sub), Pulisic (4.3, sub), Ziyech (4.3, sub), Gallagher (4.1)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): Jorginho (3.9), Mount (3.8), Koulibaly (3.2), Havertz (3.2)

WYD!? (2.0-2.9): Mendy (2.3)

OVERALL