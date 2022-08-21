 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Leeds United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

...as it happened: live blog, updates, highlights, lineups, comments, etc.

By David Pasztor
Leeds United v Chelsea FC - Premier League Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

After a challenging first couple games, Chelsea enter a sequence of eminently winnable games beginning with today’s visit to Elland Road. Three points here are already necessary to keep up with the early leaders as well.

Tuchel has selected the exact lineup that the WAGNH community voted for as well!

Here we go!

Leeds United starting XI:
Meslier | Kristensen, Struijk, Koch, Llorente, Adams, Roca, Aaronson, Harrison, James, Rodrigo

Substitutes from: Klaesson, Hjelde, Drameh, Klich, Forshaw, Greenwood, Summerville, Sinisterra, Gelhardt

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):
Mendy | Koulibaly, Silva, James | Cucurella, Gallagher, Jorginho (c), Loftus-Cheek | Sterling, Havertz, Mount

Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Ampadu, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Chilwell, Chukwuemeka, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Ziyech

Date / Time: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 14.00 BST; 9:00am EDT; 6:30pm IST
Venue: Elland Road, Leeds, England
Referee: Stuart Attwell (on pitch); Paul Tierney (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD (UK); Telemundo, USA Network (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 4 (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: Sky Go (UK); Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); JioTV, Hotstar VIP (India); SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now (NGA)

