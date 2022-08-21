Leeds United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

After a challenging first couple games, Chelsea enter a sequence of eminently winnable games beginning with today’s visit to Elland Road. Three points here are already necessary to keep up with the early leaders as well.
Tuchel has selected the exact lineup that the WAGNH community voted for as well!
Here we go!
Leeds United starting XI:
Meslier | Kristensen, Struijk, Koch, Llorente, Adams, Roca, Aaronson, Harrison, James, Rodrigo
Substitutes from: Klaesson, Hjelde, Drameh, Klich, Forshaw, Greenwood, Summerville, Sinisterra, Gelhardt
Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):
Mendy | Koulibaly, Silva, James | Cucurella, Gallagher, Jorginho (c), Loftus-Cheek | Sterling, Havertz, Mount
Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Ampadu, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Chilwell, Chukwuemeka, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Ziyech
Date / Time: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 14.00 BST; 9:00am EDT; 6:30pm IST
Venue: Elland Road, Leeds, England
Referee: Stuart Attwell (on pitch); Paul Tierney (VAR)
On TV: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD (UK); Telemundo, USA Network (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 4 (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: Sky Go (UK); Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); JioTV, Hotstar VIP (India); SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now (NGA)
Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!
