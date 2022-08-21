Despite the last result, we can be content with Chelsea’s most recent performances, but another strong showing is needed when going up against Leeds United at Elland Road today, especially as we deal with injuries to several key players.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

The WAGNH community went with the usual choices in goal and for the formation: Édouard Mendy (97%) ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga (2%) and the 3-4-3 (75%) in favour of the the 3-5-2 (11%).

The back three sees Thiago Silva and Kalidou Koulibaly continue their partnership, and Reece James join them on the right side. Ahead of him, Ruben Loftus-Cheek gets another shot at wing-back, with Marc Cucurella on duty on the left. Ben Chilwell (22%) waits in the wings as do Trevoh Chalobah (21%), Ethan Ampadu (2%), and Emerson (1%).

N’Golo Kanté (10%) has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, so the opportunity has arisen for Conor Gallagher to make his mark. He joins Jorginho in an entirely new midfield duo as Carney Chukwuemeka (4%) plays back-up.

There are no changes in attack as the community continue to roll with Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz. Christian Pulisic (10%) once again fails to make the starting eleven, just as Callum Hudson-Odoi (5%) and Hakim Ziyech (12%).

3-4-3 (75%)

Mendy (97%) | Koulibaly (99%), Silva (96%), James (98%) | Cucurella (89%), Jorginho (83%), Gallagher (73%), Loftus-Cheek (53%) | Sterling (98%), Havertz (87%), Mount (94%)