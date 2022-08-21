 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Daily Aubrey-Maturin: The Yellow Admiral (Book 18), Chapters 3-4 (pg. 5700-5756)

Your daily dose of off-topic shenanigans.

By David Pasztor and Shauryas Sharma
/ new
‘Edinburgh-London Royal Mail’. Artist: D Dally
18th century mail coach for the Royal Mail
Photo by Ann Ronan Pictures/Print Collector/Getty Images

CHAPTER 3

Jack finally receives some orders, to join Admiral Stanraer’s blockade of Brest, but first, he has to take care of some local politics (some sort of land issue), which he does successfully, much to the delight of the common man (and less so to the delight of the local aristocracy).

Meanwhile, we also get to witness a bareknuckle boxing match between Bonden (Aubrey’s long-time coxswain) and some local tough guy, who cheats his way to victory. Bonden’s knocked out, but Maturin belies he will be fine.

Golden brown, texture line sun:

CHAPTER 4

Because of his political commitments, Aubrey’s late to port and literally misses the boat. Those ships have sailed! Eventually, he and the rest of his small entourage find a way to catch up, but the Admiral’s cross, especially as it turns out that he’s a relative of one of the aforementioned (diplomatically defeated) aristocrats. Aubrey’s Bellone is thus given the unhappy task of joining the inshore squadron of the blockade.

TMILinks

Record

Wow

Oof

FOOTBALL (all times BST):
14.00: Premier League, 7th vs 8th: Leeds vs CHELSEA
14.00: Premier League, 19th vs 9th: West Ham vs Brighton
16.30: Premier League, 6th vs 3rd: Newcastle vs Man City

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History