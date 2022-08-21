Pulisic willing to fight for Chelsea place as Sevilla express interest in Hudson-Odoi — reports

Christian Pulisic’s immediate future has been the subject of much speculation, with Manchester United reportedly interested in signing him this summer, while Newcastle United, Atletico Madrid and Juventus are also monitoring the situation.

Chelsea are said to be open to a permanent departure, but are unwilling to sanction a loan move unless the 23-year-old signs a contract extension in order to protect his “value”. Pulisic is undoubtedly concerned about his playing time ahead of the World Cup, but with Chelsea willing to sanction departures for Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech, he would likely face less competition for a starring role at Stamford Bridge this season.

According to the Daily Mail, Pulisic has seemingly reassessed the situation, and is now willing to fight for a spot in Chelsea’s starting lineup. This may or may not also have something to do with Pulisic’s “showdown talks” with the Blues hierarchy that ESPN had reported on, but either way, the USMNT international is apparently not interested in going to Manchester United since they are not participating in this season’s Champions League.

Christian Pulisic is set for Chelsea talks over his future with Man Utd still hopeful of a loan deal.



Ten Hag is unconvinced on De Gea.



NOTEBOOK:https://t.co/F6M9rcsuyC — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) August 19, 2022

Speaking of Hudson-Odoi, Sevilla are seemingly interested in signing him on loan as per Cadena SER (via Estadio Deportivo). The Andalusian club want more depth on the wings after Jesús Corona’s injury, and have already held talks with Chelsea.

This would be quite the ambitious move on Hudson-Odoi’s part, but considering that he’s ahead of most of our typical loan army members on the development front, maybe that’s exactly what he needs at this point in his career.