Leeds United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch

Back in May this year, Chelsea made the trip to Elland Road and handily beat Leeds 3-0 to add fuel to the race against Premier League relegation last season. Despite our best efforts Burnley, Watford and Norwich’s incompetence far outweighed Leeds’, who narrowly escaped from a return to Championship football thanks to a 2-1 win over Brentford in the last match of the previous term.

It is hard to say Leeds have gotten better ever since given the extremely small sample pool of two Premier League matches. But they are trying making do with the millions of pounds they got from selling their best player, Raphinha, to Barcelona; and Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City.

Meanwhile Chelsea should be well rested and ready to blast any opposition set in front of them, all injuries and “suspended” sideline suspensions aside.

Date / Time: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 14.00 BST; 9:00am EDT; 6:30pm IST

Venue: Elland Road, Leeds, England

Referee: Stuart Attwell (on pitch); Paul Tierney (VAR)

Forecast: Sunny intervals

On TV: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD (UK); Telemundo, USA Network (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 4 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); JioTV, Hotstar VIP (India); SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now (NGA)

Leeds United team news: Spanish attacker Rodrigo has been Leeds’ hero of this (very) early season, with all of their three goals scored thus far — since one of the four goals in their favour was an own goal in a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton to start the Premier League season. But it is far too early to claim he is the player to fill in Raphinha’s shoes, since it would not be surprising if most of the attacking burden falls on winger Jack Harrison until they sign a new striker.

Expectations of former Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford providing lost attacking potency might be assessed tomorrow, even though he was expected to be out of contention after picking up an injury during Leeds’ 2-2 draw against Southampton. Same goes with Liam Cooper, with the centre-back potentially returning to action earlier than expected.

However defensive trio Junior Firpo, Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas have been ruled out as the first two still recover from knee injuries, and the latter from a thigh problem.

Chelsea team news: The Blues showing some great football at home against a major rival ended up as mostly background to what really took the spotlight: Thomas Tuchel’s handshake clash with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, following a refereeing trainwreck on the pitch.

Much has been (rightly) said and discussed ever since, and we all have to agree it is time to move on. Some new narrative should surely overtake this whole debacle, right?

Tuchel — who will be on the pitch, thanks to a “suspended” one-match ban after getting a red card from Anthony Taylor — will be missing midfielders N’Golo Kanté and Mateo Kovacic, as well as centre-forward Armando Broja. Christian Pulisic is apparently “touch and go” with the ‘Achilles problems’ he has had as of late.

“[...] I expect a high-intensity game, a high-pressing team from Leeds and a very emotional stadium. We had a fantastic game last season at Elland Road and scored very early, very dominant and very focused and effective in front of goal. [We] have to be well aware and also to manage our expectations [...] You cannot play without mistakes against these teams. You accept it before the match and make the best out of it, find the spaces. [We] prepare for now in training and hope to be on our top level and to find the level we had last week.” -Thomas Tuchel; Source: Football.London

Previously: Only three months ago, Chelsea compete a 3-0 demolition of Leeds at their turf with goals from Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku.