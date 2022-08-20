Not that we are strangers to deals with rivals, as David Luiz and Willian’s moves to Arsenal certainly come to mind when we think of it. However we are at our best when we try not to help opposition strengthen, which would be the case if we allow Tottenham to join the Trevoh Chalobah ‘race’ — as per a report from the London Evening Standard.

Chalobah certainly does not lack suitors, with clubs in England and Italy all vying for his signature on loan. A permanent move is not on the cards even if the young centre-back wishes to as he ‘considers his future’, given he still has a contract with Chelsea running until June 2026 and the club’s unwillingness to dispose of such a valuable player this summer.

All in all, it is a mess as it seems not just Chalobah’s future but also Ethan Ampadu’s hinges on Chelsea succeeding in acquiring Wesley Fofana from Leicester City. While the 21-year-old Frenchman seems to be doing his part in forcing a move out of King Power Stadium, it will be all for naught if his club does not budge on their outrageous transfer fee demands.

But if that means keeping both Chalobah and Ampadu first as cover, and potentially as rotational/starting players for our defence this season, then there might be little reason to complain if we miss out on Fofana.