Leeds United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Round number three of the new seasons is upon us, and it sees us travel back up north, this time to take on Leeds United on Sunday afternoon. As journalists were all too happy to point out to Thomas Tuchel in the pre-match press conference, Chelsea have never won back-to-back games at Elland Road, so if we are to repeat the 3-0 win from May, we’re going to have to change this bit of trivial history.

Not helping us in that quest will be the absences of N’Golo Kanté, Mateo Kovačić, and Armando Broja, and the possible absence (or partial fitness, at best) of Christian Pulisic. Kanté picked up a severe hamstring strain last weekend and will be out for a while, while the others are dealing with various smaller, but nonetheless annoying issues. Kovačić in fact has yet to play this season, which is going to become concerning if it drags on too long.

