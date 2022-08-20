Alongside Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech is another Chelsea attacker who has been left on the fringes in terms of minutes on the pitch. Unsurprisingly, he’s also looking for a way out.

AC Milan, who were most concretely rumored to be interested in the Moroccan international — both this summer and the last — have signed Charles De Ketelaere instead, and no longer consider Ziyech’s arrival a priority. Manchester United have also been linked sporadically, owing to Ziyech’s former manager, Erik ten Hag, taking over the helm at the Red Devils. However nothing seems to have come out of those rumors.

But there is a new suitor in the form of an old flame arriving on the scene with Ziyech’s former club, Ajax, seemingly interested in taking the Wizard of AMS back to Amsterdam. According to Foot Mercato, Manchester United are willing to offer a package worth €100m to Ajax for Antony (what???!), who in turn want Ziyech to replace the Brazilian.

This could be a deal that suits all parties involved (should Antony’s potential move go through), with the 29-year-old apparently open to a return. Ajax are hypothesizing a loan deal with a buying option included, but surely we can make them do better than that considering their money printers could go brrr very soon thanks to the outgoing Brazilian.

- This would (obviously) only be the case when Antony leaves which is still not guaranteed, as of now. [@MikeVerweij] — (@TheEuropeanLad) August 19, 2022