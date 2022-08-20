 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aston Villa, Inter Milan, Roma all vying for Trevoh Chalobah loan signing — reports

Everton FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Previous reports indicated that Trevoh Chalobah could leave Chelsea in search of more game-time if and when Wesley Fofana’s signing is concluded. It seems like the enquires have already started coming in, with a temporary departure looking likely before the transfer window ends.

According to both English and Italian reports, the likes of Aston Villa, Inter Milan and AS Roma are all interested in signing the 23-year-old on a loan deal.

Villa’s interest comes against the backdrop of new signing, Diego Carlos’ long-term injury, with a temporary move seemingly suiting all parties on paper. Inter Milan are also looking for more reinforcements at centre back, and Romelu Lukaku has apparently personally recommended Chalobah to the hierarchy. The Nerazzurri will also reportedly face competition from José Mourinho’s Roma.

Chelsea have already made it clear that any talks for a permanent transfer will not be entertained, which is obviously good to hear. However, even with Fofana’s hypothetical arrival, the Blues will only have three natural centre backs on the roster, so it could leave us with some shortfall in depth (unless there is some semblance of a chance that Ethan Ampadu could be a part of the squad?).

