As many of you might know, a couple weeks ago, I was fortunate enough to be invited to join trivago’s “Getaway of Champions” experience in Orlando, FL, including flights, hotel, plus tickets to the friendly against Arsenal, and VIP treatment all weekend. Best sponsor ever? Trivago.

There was nine of us total, eight contest winners, plus yours truly, who was confused for a “influencer”, and our schedule included what was mysteriously called “an interview”. We were all dreading this, being on camera and presumably talking about Chelsea or whatever, but as the video above attests to, it was actually just an elaborate prank.

This was easily the highlight of the trip — especially given the result in the friendly — and I daresay it makes for a pretty good video as well, and with a lot of stuff left on the cutting room floor, too. Release the Snyder Cut!

To answer a few questions I’ve seen already: yes, that’s me; yes, that’s (my) shirt with the WAGNH logo on it; yes, that shirt ends up on the mannequin in the end.

Anyway, give it a watch, it’s a fun time. And thanks again to trivago for making it all happen.