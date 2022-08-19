Tuchel receives larger fine than Conte, and suspended one-match ban, too

Apparently neither Antonio Conte nor Thomas Tuchel will have to miss their team’s matches this weekend, despite both receiving red cards at the conclusion of Sunday's 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge.

That's the latest bit of nonsensical ruling from The FA, though not that we should ever expect them to make common sense and at least attempt to show some consistency in their decision-making.

To further prove that point, Tuchel has been fined £35k but Conte only £15k. Good luck figuring why.

Additionally, the Chelsea head coach has also received a one-match ban, though that’s suspended at least “temporarily” while the (supposedly) independent review whatever provide their written reasons.

It’s unclear if this is strictly just about the handshake incident and associate brouhaha, or if it also includes Tuchel’s comments about the terrible refereeing (which was supposedly a different “investigation”).

“An independent regulatory commission has today ordered that Thomas Tuchel be fined £35,000 and banned from the touchline for one match, and Antonio Conte be fined £15,000 after they respectively breached FA Rule E3. “Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte admitted that their behaviour after the final whistle of the Premier League game between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday, August 14, 2022, was improper, and both managers requested a paper hearing. “These sanctions are subject to appeal, and Thomas Tuchel’s one-match touchline ban has been suspended temporarily pending the independent regulatory commission’s written reasons for its decision that will be made available in due course.” -source: The FA

Bunch of tw...