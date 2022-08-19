 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Daily Aubrey-Maturin: The Yellow Admiral (Book 18), Chapters 1-2 (pg. 5645-5699)

Your daily dose of off-topic shenanigans

By David Pasztor and Shauryas Sharma
Shaftsbury, Dorset, England, UK, A rural view across open Dorset countryside from Shaftesbury
The Dorset countryside, where the Aubrey ancestral home is
CHAPTER 1

We begin on dry land, and as ever when back on land, things aren’t going too well for our erstwhile heroes.

Aubrey, while happy enough domestically, is once again feeling the financial squeeze after lawsuits about parts of the anti-slave-trade action off of Africa, and the associated taking of prize-ships (was still legal for Portuguese ships south of the Equator, for example). The Aubreys have to move out of their previous home and in to his parents’ former estate in Dorset, in order to cover their debts and judgments.

Meanwhile, Maturin has been made as a British spy in Spain thanks to that bothersome French captain, Dutourd, and the almost successful Peruvian rebellion. While Stephen (and all his family including Diana, daughter Brigid, steward Padeen, and third wheel Clarissa Oakes), escape capture while visiting the peninsula, almost all of his money and gold is seized by the local authorities. They temporarily move in with the Aubreys.

CHAPTER 2

Plenty of local politics for Jack & Stephen to get embroiled in, especially given the latter’s seat in Parliament, which is altogether quite boring and can just get back to sailing again?

