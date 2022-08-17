Cucurella targets long-term success, greatness with Chelsea

Marc Cucurella arrived on the eve of the new Premier League season — he got registered for opening weekend literally with minutes to spare — then made his full Chelsea debut this past weekend (complete with a starring role), and while he’s been here barely ten days, he already looks like he’s fitting in perfectly.

That’s perhaps not a complete surprise given his excellent season for Brighton & Hove Albion last year, and the fact that he’s been tracked by both Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel himself for well before then as well. Chelsea were in fact first linked a couple years ago, while Tuchel was already aware him even before then, back when the Catalonia-born left back was just an up-and-comer in Barcelona’s La Masia academy.

Cucurella, who had his introductory press conference today, revealed Tuchel’s long-term interest, and his own excitement at getting to work with the head coach (though apparently not remembering a meeting they had once before).

“I’m surprised and I was very happy, he said he saw me when I was playing in Barcelona academy. I’m very surprised he’s a big fan. He told me I need to work hard now and that he’s very happy to have me here.” -Marc Cucurella; source: BBC

Despite the excellent initial impressions, Cucurella expects that there will be a necessary period of adaptation to the team and our tactics, but he plans on being here a long time, so he’s not putting too much pressure on those factors.

“[Six years] is a long time, but for my best football and when you go to a new club, you need some months to adapt. I’m not pressured, in my mind it’s not six years, it’s just about working hard for the team, and enjoying my football. It’s just the papers, I’m happy to stay here more years. “It’s a big step for my career. I have the opportunity to play in the Champions League, to fight to win trophies, to stay high in the league. If I play good for a good club, I have more opportunities to play with the national team.” -Marc Cucurella; source: Chelsea FC

And while he’s also aware of the expectations and responsibilities placed on him, in part because of the massive investment the club have made and the long-term deal in place, he has no doubt about rising to those challenges and finding great individual and collective success with Chelsea.

“The three positions on the left side are good for me. My best position is left-back in a back four, because I played all my career in the academies in this position. I have more movement and stay more comfortable, but if the gaffer puts me in another position I run as well! “I’m very happy to be here. It’s a lot of money and a big responsibility for me, but Todd and the gaffer were so interested in me coming here. I need to work hard, adapt to the team and have this will to win and play good for the club.” -Marc Cucurella; source: Chelsea FC

