Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur, Player Ratings: Reece James brings the house down

1. REECE JAMES (8.4)

Reecey Baby was not quite himself the first weekend of the season — not quite fully fit, as it was later revealed — but he more than made up for that with a stunning performance on this second weekend, starting the game in defense and finishing it at wing-back, continuing to prove indispensable. His performance really should’ve been rewarded with at least one assist as well when he put a goal on the plate for Kai Havertz. Alas...

Via @OptaJoe "Reece James has been directly involved in 15 goals in 28 appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League since the start of last season (6 goals, 9 assists), the most of any defender." https://t.co/TBYt5ydsdj — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) August 14, 2022

Also, best celebration.

The way Thomas Tuchel ran down the touchline for Reece James’ goal



(via @NBCSportsSoccer)pic.twitter.com/KHIZjzGJyI — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 14, 2022

2. KALIDOU KOULIBALY (8.1)

As far as Stamford Bridge debuts go, it doesn’t get much better than Koulibaly’s first game — except of course the result itself. So far so great from K2!

“I was feeling amazing to score with my second shot at Stamford Bridge, it was really beautiful. I didn’t expect it but I was really happy to do it in front of our supporters. It was an amazing atmosphere and when everybody shouted my name I was really happy and I hope it will not be the last time, I want to feel this the next time.” -Kalidou Koulibaly; source: Chelsea FC

KALIDOU KOULIBALY SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL FOR CHELSEA



And what a goal it was



( ️: @NBCSportsSoccer) pic.twitter.com/XkCKY84Yh5 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) August 14, 2022

3. MARC CUCURELLA (7.7)

Cucurella looks tailor-made for this team, and it’s like he’s been here forever already. It was a big investment to get him in this summer, but so far, it’s looking like a wise investment as well.

vs. SPURS (PL, H, D 2-2)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): James (8.4), Koulibaly (8.1)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Cucurella (7.7), Loftus-Cheek (7.6), Silva (7.5), Kanté (7.4), Mendy (7.0)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Sterling (6.9), Havertz (6.6), Mount (6.6), Azpilicueta (6.3, sub), Gallagher (6.3, sub), Jorginho (6.2)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Broja (5.8, sub), Pulisic (5.7, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL