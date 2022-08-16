 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur, Player Ratings: Reece James brings the house down

Community player ratings from Chelsea’s excellent performance (despite the result) against Spurs

By David Pasztor Updated
/ new
Chelsea FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

1. REECE JAMES (8.4)

Reecey Baby was not quite himself the first weekend of the season — not quite fully fit, as it was later revealed — but he more than made up for that with a stunning performance on this second weekend, starting the game in defense and finishing it at wing-back, continuing to prove indispensable. His performance really should’ve been rewarded with at least one assist as well when he put a goal on the plate for Kai Havertz. Alas...

Also, best celebration.

2. KALIDOU KOULIBALY (8.1)

As far as Stamford Bridge debuts go, it doesn’t get much better than Koulibaly’s first game — except of course the result itself. So far so great from K2!

“I was feeling amazing to score with my second shot at Stamford Bridge, it was really beautiful. I didn’t expect it but I was really happy to do it in front of our supporters. It was an amazing atmosphere and when everybody shouted my name I was really happy and I hope it will not be the last time, I want to feel this the next time.”

-Kalidou Koulibaly; source: Chelsea FC

3. MARC CUCURELLA (7.7)

Cucurella looks tailor-made for this team, and it’s like he’s been here forever already. It was a big investment to get him in this summer, but so far, it’s looking like a wise investment as well.

vs. SPURS (PL, H, D 2-2)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): James (8.4), Koulibaly (8.1)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Cucurella (7.7), Loftus-Cheek (7.6), Silva (7.5), Kanté (7.4), Mendy (7.0)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Sterling (6.9), Havertz (6.6), Mount (6.6), Azpilicueta (6.3, sub), Gallagher (6.3, sub), Jorginho (6.2)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Broja (5.8, sub), Pulisic (5.7, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History