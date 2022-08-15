Thomas Tuchel, Antonio Conte both charged by The FA for misconduct

As expected, the Football Association have charged both head coaches with misconduct in last night’s 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge, with both Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte in breach of FA Rule E3.

Specifically, this refers to the incident after the final whistle — an incident they both laughed off immediately after — which saw the two of them exchange well-considered and succinctly argued views about proper hand-shake protocols and also deliver rousing oratory on the importance of maintaining eye-contact as a gesture of good-will, respect, and perhaps a bit of sexual attraction. Wait, what?

Rule E3 is the ol’e familiar “bringing the game into disrepute”, which of course only applies to players and coaches and not referees. Both Tuchel and Conte have until Thursday to respond ... and we don’t mean on Instagram, Antonio!

Antonio Conte’s Instagram story last night was the peak of pettiness.



Simply glorious to witness. pic.twitter.com/2iFhGYNOwB — These Football Times (@thesefootytimes) August 15, 2022

Meanwhile, Tuchel’s also “under investigation” — LOL — by The FA for speaking truth to power about the stunning refereeing incompetence witnessed on an otherwise fine Sunday in West London, which still consigned Spurs to another winless season at Bridge, the 32nd in their last 33 tries, despite the ridiculously generous helping hand from the officials.