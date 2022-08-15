‘No good news’ on N’Golo Kanté’s hamstring

Lost a bit in the refereeing and hand-shaking drama of yesterday’s 2-2 draw against Spurs at Stamford Bridge was the injury picked up by N’Golo Kanté in the second half, which resulted in Chelsea finishing the game with a midfield pairing of Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. (Loftus-Cheek switched into that role after Jorginho was removed following his error on Spurs’ first goal.)

And it looks like they might be in for a bit more action in the near future, as Kanté’s injury is not looking good. He went down without any contact, holding his right hamstring, and while he was able to hobble off under his own power, Thomas Tuchel had nothing good to report after the game.

“It seems another muscle injury, the hamstring. He said he feels it pretty strong. So no good news.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Football.London

Obviously, the full extent of the injury won’t be known until a proper examination and scans, but even minor hamstring pulls take weeks to heal. Major strains can take months, and it’s not Kanté’s first rodeo either when it comes to muscle injuries. In fact, the 31-year-old has developed a most unfortunate habit of picking them up, with Tuchel lamenting at the end of last season our inability to get Kanté fully healthy for a consistent run in the team.

Hopefully the prognosis won’t be too bad, especially with Mateo Kovačić already sidelined by a (minor) knee injury.