The Daily Aubrey-Maturin: The Commodore (Book 17), Chapters 1-2 (pg. 5339-5400)

By David Pasztor and Shauryas Sharma
Commodore Sir Archibald Milne (1855-1938), 1908.Artist: Queen Alexandra
Sir Archibald Milne showing off his commodore uniform in 1908
Photo by The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images

CHAPTER 1

Once in the Atlantic, the Surprise meets up with the Berenice, captained by Jack’s old friend Heneage Dundas, and together they finish up the long, nearly year-long journey around the world for Aubrey & Maturin. Dundas also has good news for Jack: he’s about to made Commodore, and given a whole squadron to cruise off of Africa, disrupting shipping and the slave trade.

As Maturin heads to London for an intelligence debrief, Aubrey heads home but gets thrown from his horse and hits his head...

CHAPTER 2

In his debrief, Maturin learns that Clarissa, who returned to England by herself after the unfortunate death of Mr Oakes, has identified the high-ranking traitor as the Duke of Habachsthal, who’s now seeking revenge. Clarissa’s hanging with the Maturins for safety and companionship, or was, before Diana packed up and left, having decided that the mothering life was not for her — especially as their child appears to have a developmental disorder and is, so far, mute.

Meanwhile, Tom Pulling’s made post-captain, while the two girls they rescued from Smallpox Island have been placed with Mrs Broad, Maturin’s landlady at his London pad.

