Spurs equalised through a controversial goal, with Chelsea answering by mounting the pressure on our opponents at the Bridge. And just moments after an amazing cross by Reece James was hit wide by Kai Havertz, the home side get yet another chance to score.

Kanté passes the ball to Sterling who finds Reece James in space on the right side. Reece does no mistake and scores past Lloris to regain Chelsea’s lead. 2-1 to the Blues!