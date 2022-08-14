Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Spurs made a good start to the game, helped by several cheap giveaways by Chelsea. But we survived that early pressure and took control of proceedings. Tuchel talked pre-game about wanting to do just that while preventing Spurs from countering, and we were indeed doing that very well.

And things got even better as Chelsea opened the scoring inside of 20 minutes. Hugo Llloris made a tremendous save on a Kai Havertz shot, but could do nothing about a masterful volley by Kalidou Koulibaly from a Marc Cucurella corner.

Chelsea kept control of proceedings but were unable to add to the advantage, and that state of play stayed true after the break as well — with the added change of Chelsea missing several presentable opportunities.

And then a bit of refereeing incompetence, helped by a bit of lackadaisical play at the back, led to a Spurs equalizer halfway through the second half, with a foul uncalled on Havertz and Richarlison being in the path of Højbjerg’s shot apparently not deemed as interfering.

The benches cleared in the aftermath of the goal, but after tempers cooled down, we quickly reestablished the lead thanks to Reece James.

Unfortunately, a last-minute equalizer from Harry Kane would see the points shared.

Carefree.

Two changes from last weekend, with Cucurella and Loftus-Cheek getting starts, both at wing-back, and James dropping to right-center back.

Azpi on for Jorginho after the goal, dropping into the back with James moving to wing-back and RLC to the middle. Gallagher on for Kanté after the injury. Pulisic for Sterling and Broja for Havertz in additional like-for-like changes.

That’s now 40 Premier League games of being “half-time invincibles”

Chelsea hadn’t lost a home Premier League game that we led at half-time since October 2011

Next up: Leeds United away next Saturday

KTBFFH