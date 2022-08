Chelsea first real chance comes from Sterling’s little layoff in the box to Kai Havertz, leading to a save from Hugo Lloris.

The resulting corner from the save leads to Koulibaly being unmarked, towards the edge of the box, who volleys the ball past Lloris. The assist was from Cucurella who took the corner.

Our two new signings combining to give Chelsea the lead against Spurs. Money well spent. 1-0 Chelsea!