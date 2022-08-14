Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Chelsea, Spurs, Stamford Bridge. No introduction needed.

It’s game two of the new season, but this feels big already.

Couple changes from last weekend from Tuchel, with Cucurella and Loftus-Cheek starting at the wing-back positions, and James dropping into the back-three.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup:

Mendy | Koulibaly, Silva, James | Cucurella, Jorginho (c), Kanté, Loftus-Cheek | Sterling, Havertz, Mount

Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Chilwell, Chalobah, Gallagher, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Pulisic, Broja

Tottenham Hotspur starting lineup:

Lloris (c) | Davies, Dier, Romero | Sessegnon, Højbjerg, Bentancur, Royal | Son, Kane, Kulusevski

Substitutes from: Forster, Tanganga, Sanchez, Doherty, Perišić, Bissouma, Bryan, Lucas, Richarlison

Date / Time: Sunday, 16.30 BST; 11:30am EDT; 9pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Anthony Taylor (on pitch); Mike Dean (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); USA Network, Telemundo (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); Super Sport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); NBC Sports, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!