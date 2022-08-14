Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Chelsea, Spurs, Stamford Bridge. No introduction needed.
It’s game two of the new season, but this feels big already.
Couple changes from last weekend from Tuchel, with Cucurella and Loftus-Cheek starting at the wing-back positions, and James dropping into the back-three.
Here we go!
Chelsea starting lineup:
Mendy | Koulibaly, Silva, James | Cucurella, Jorginho (c), Kanté, Loftus-Cheek | Sterling, Havertz, Mount
Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Chilwell, Chalobah, Gallagher, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Pulisic, Broja
Tottenham Hotspur starting lineup:
Lloris (c) | Davies, Dier, Romero | Sessegnon, Højbjerg, Bentancur, Royal | Son, Kane, Kulusevski
Substitutes from: Forster, Tanganga, Sanchez, Doherty, Perišić, Bissouma, Bryan, Lucas, Richarlison
Date / Time: Sunday, 16.30 BST; 11:30am EDT; 9pm IST
Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6
Referee: Anthony Taylor (on pitch); Mike Dean (VAR)
On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); USA Network, Telemundo (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); Super Sport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: Sky Go (UK); NBC Sports, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)
LIVE BLOG
