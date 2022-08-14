After an important first victory of the season last weekend, Chelsea take on arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge today. Spurs have had an uncharacteristically busy transfer window and are arguably ahead of us preparation-wise, so this will be a difficult game for the Blues.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

As usual, the WAGNH community go with Édouard Mendy between the sticks and set up in a 3-4-3 formation, with Kepa Arrizabalaga (2%) and the 3-5-2 (14%) the next ones in line, respectively.

Kalidou Koulibaly, Thiago Silva and Reece James all receive a whopping 98% of the votes and therefore convincingly start; the same goes for Marc Cucurella, who easily beats Ben Chilwell (42%) to his spot. César Azpilicueta completes the defensive group due mostly to a lack of competition. Trevoh Chalobah (21%) is the only other option to come close, with Ethan Ampadu (2%) collecting just a handful of votes and Emerson (1%) collecting even fewer.

Mateo Kovačić misses yet another game due to a knee injury. Jorginho covers for him once more, partnering with N’Golo Kanté just like in the good old days. This means that Connor Gallagher (31%) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (8%) provide the necessary cover while Carney Chukwuemeka (2%) and Billy Gilmour (1%) will be hoping to at least make the bench.

There are no changes up front as Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz continue to lead the attack. However, another lackluster performance by Havertz may open the door for Armando Broja (31%) or Christian Pulisic (21%) soon, who are preferred ahead of Hakim Ziyech (8%) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (4%) in the voting at the moment.

3-4-3 (74%)

Mendy (98%) | Koulibaly (98%), Silva (98%), Azpilicueta (52%) | Cucurella (73%), Jorginho (70%), Kanté (96%), James (98%) | Sterling (97%), Havertz (61%), Mount (87%)