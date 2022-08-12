Édouard Mendy nominated for 2022 Yachine Trophy

The Yachine (or Yashin) Trophy, named after the only goalkeeper to have ever won the Ballon d’Or, was created by France Football in 2019 to recognize the best goalkeeper in the world — since none would likely ever have a chance to emulate that singular accomplishment.

Last year, Gianluigi Donnarumma won the voting with Édouard Mendy finishing a surprising second. Both are again nominated this year, alongside the winner of the inaugural award, Alisson Becker from Liverpool (as with the Ballon d’Or, no award was given out in 2020).

The seven other nominees include Thibaut Courtois, Jan Oblak, Yassine Bounou, Mike Maignan, Kevin Trapp, Ederson, and Hugo Lloris, though it’s hard to imagine anyone other than Courtois winning this award, and deservedly so. Then again, international success pipped continental success last year, too, when Gigio won it, so perhaps Mendy has a chance following his Africa Cup of Nations triumph.

In any case, congrats, Édou; keep it up!