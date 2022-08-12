 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Édouard Mendy nominated for 2022 Yachine Trophy

Speak softly and carry a big towel

By David Pasztor
/ new
Everton FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

The Yachine (or Yashin) Trophy, named after the only goalkeeper to have ever won the Ballon d’Or, was created by France Football in 2019 to recognize the best goalkeeper in the world — since none would likely ever have a chance to emulate that singular accomplishment.

Last year, Gianluigi Donnarumma won the voting with Édouard Mendy finishing a surprising second. Both are again nominated this year, alongside the winner of the inaugural award, Alisson Becker from Liverpool (as with the Ballon d’Or, no award was given out in 2020).

The seven other nominees include Thibaut Courtois, Jan Oblak, Yassine Bounou, Mike Maignan, Kevin Trapp, Ederson, and Hugo Lloris, though it’s hard to imagine anyone other than Courtois winning this award, and deservedly so. Then again, international success pipped continental success last year, too, when Gigio won it, so perhaps Mendy has a chance following his Africa Cup of Nations triumph.

In any case, congrats, Édou; keep it up!

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History