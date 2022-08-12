Official: Charlton Athletic sign Lucy Watson on loan from Chelsea

Young striker Lucy Watson has joined Charlton Athletic on loan for the 2022-23 season, shortly after joining Chelsea FC Women from Sheffield United.

The former Blades player was assigned the no.25 in manager Emma Hayes’ squad upon her arrival last month. This however was clearly not a sign of things to come, at least not when it comes to the short-term as Watson moves back to the Championship to continue earning valuable minutes of play and thus experience under her belt.

Lucy Watson will spend the 2022/23 season on loan to Charlton Athletic.



Good luck, @Lucyyw7x — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) August 12, 2022

Chelsea Women general manager, Paul Green, expects to see Watson succeed with the Addicks.

“It’s a really good opportunity for Lucy to go out and get some regular playing minutes to continue her development. “We wish Lucy all the best and look forward to seeing her have a successful season at Charlton.” -Paul Green; Source: Chelsea FC

Good luck, Lucy!

P.S.: Fellow 18-year-old forward, Emma Thompson, has also gone out on loan to the Championship by joining Lewes FC right after putting pen to paper to her first professional contract, which last until June 2024. Good luck to her as well!