The Daily Aubrey-Maturin: The Wine-Dark Sea (Book 16), Chapters 3-4 (pg. 5094-5150)

By David Pasztor and Shauryas Sharma
Ship’s Rigging Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images

CHAPTER 3

A bit of social period drama plays out on the two ships while the Franklin undergoes repairs so that they can truly get back underway. The Franklin’s French captain, Dutourd is proving popular with some of the men as he espouses certain utopian ideals while blaming all his privateering on the Americans. Meanwhile, Maturin’s assistant, Martin is growing depressed for some reason.

CHAPTER 4

Properly masted, the Franklin can increase speed (and thus the Surprise can as well) though progress remains slow. Some suggestion that they may run out of fresh water before they can reach land, but that’s not an immediate danger just yet. The crew’s mood increases as the gold and silver spoils from the Franklin are shared out equally. Stephen’s growing increasingly suspicious of Dutourd’s motivations and true designs.

