The Daily Aubrey-Maturin: The Wine-Dark Sea (Book 16), Chapters 3-4 (pg. 5094-5150)

CHAPTER 3

A bit of social period drama plays out on the two ships while the Franklin undergoes repairs so that they can truly get back underway. The Franklin’s French captain, Dutourd is proving popular with some of the men as he espouses certain utopian ideals while blaming all his privateering on the Americans. Meanwhile, Maturin’s assistant, Martin is growing depressed for some reason.

CHAPTER 4

Properly masted, the Franklin can increase speed (and thus the Surprise can as well) though progress remains slow. Some suggestion that they may run out of fresh water before they can reach land, but that’s not an immediate danger just yet. The crew’s mood increases as the gold and silver spoils from the Franklin are shared out equally. Stephen’s growing increasingly suspicious of Dutourd’s motivations and true designs.

TMILinks

Wow

LaLiga clubs have now won more than half the UEFA trophies of the 21st century.

Yes, 34 of the last 67 European titles were won by Spanish clubs. — Euan McTear (@emctear) August 10, 2022

Deal

Remo Freuler to Nottingham Forest, here we go! Full agreement for €9m plus add-ons. Remo will sign until June 2025, medical booked #NFFC



Huge signing, one more international Swiss midfielder and key player for Atalanta - Miltiadis Marinakis on it, showing ambition again. pic.twitter.com/TL2TQZ5anu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2022

Loan