Ethan Ampadu replaces Malang Sarr at Chelsea first-team training

Chelsea returned to training at Cobham today following the opening weekend’s 1-0 victory over Everton, to begin preparations for Sunday’s home opener against (well-oiled Antonio Conte-Machine) Tottenham Hotspur.

There were a couple changes from last week’s training however, most notably with Ethan Ampadu replacing the recently departed Malang Sarr. Sarr has joined AS Monaco on loan, and while Ampadu has been linked with a loan move of his own, right now it looks like he will be sticking around for a few more days at least.

The earlier claims of Chelsea not sanctioning any move for Ampadu before a new defensive signing might arrive now make more sense, though even if we acquire Wesley Fofana, we might still be able to carry him on the team considering our usual defensive setup: Silva, Koulibaly, Fofana, Chalobah and then some versatility with the likes of Azpilicueta (also right back), Cucurella (also left back), and Ampadu (also defensive mid). Maybe? That’s a long-shot, to be sure, but his exit may not be written in stone just yet.

One player conspicuously absent form any pictures that have been released of today’s training is Callum Hudson-Odoi, who has been the subject of an increasing number of exit rumors of late. The 21-year-old was part of the traveling squad over the weekend but was not selected as part of the matchday squad of 20.

On a final note, England manager Gareth Southgate stopped by to say hi today as well, to shake some hands and probably try to cleanse his system of having had to sit through the Manchester United game the other day. If you pick all the Chelsea boys (past or present), Gareth, England just might win the World Cup.