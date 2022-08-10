WATCH: The Pride — Jorginho

There is no midweek game for Chelsea this week, sure to be a rarity as we go forward in what is promising to be yet another hectic, congested, busy season, which means we have more than enough time to watch this lovely 12-minute video profiling Chelsea Vice-captain Jorginho.

While none of the information presented is earth-shatteringly new if you’ve been paying attention to Jorgi’s life-story — from Brazil to Italy to London — and by now we should all be well familiar with the whole Sarri-Jorginho to Chelsea-Jorginho evolution, revolution, involution, the video is very well made, and in parts quite emotional featuring interviews with friends and family and the man himself.

As he enters his fifth season at Chelsea, though the last on his current contract, and closing in on 200 appearances for a club undergoing massive transition at all levels, our Vice-captain is now one of our longest-serving players as well. This may be his last season, and he may continue to divide opinion, but it’s hard to deny that his life story, just as his career, has been quite amazing!