Kalidou Koulibaly has been sporting the No.26 shirt since joining Chelsea a couple weeks ago, but numbers worn in preseason are never final or official. That said, while numbers won't be officially official until squad lists are submitted to the league after the transfer window shuts on September 1st, K2 himself has now essentially confirmed that he will be wearing the legendary No.26 shirt, the first to do so since the man who made it so legendary, John Terry left the club five years ago.

Our new center back, whom we had pursued for the better part of six years, has posted a short video on social media of him calling up JT a couple weeks ago and asking the Captain, Leader, Legend for the honor. While Terry's number was not officially retired, it's been understood to be effectively out of circulation, much like Gianfranco Zola's No.25.

Terry, who's back with Chelsea as a part-time youth coach these days as well, of course agreed, and we've been seeing Koulibaly in the No.26, which he also wore at Napoli, ever since — and will be seeing in the No.26 going forward for many years hopefully.

Let's go!