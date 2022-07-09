Chelsea Development Squad to play MLS Next Pro Invitational in Salt Lake City

The Chelsea men’s first-team fly out America today, the women’s first-team fly out next month, and, as it turns out, the (men’s) Development Squad are coming to America as well, and very soon in fact.

The Blues will be one of two participants from the Premier League 2 (PL2) in the inaugural MLS Next Pro Invitational, which will be held in and around Salt Lake City later this month, July 19-27. Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 are the other PL2 team flying over. The development teams for Real Salt Lake, Toronto FC, and the Colorado Rapids, who are part of this new MLS Next Pro reserves league (third tier) setup that started this year, will complete the field for the five-team, four-game pseudo-tournament.

Games will be held at Rio Tinto in Sandy, UT as well as Zions Bank in Herriman, UT. They will also be live-streamed on MLS Next Pro’s official website.

In related news, James Simmonds has returned to Chelsea form his coaching loan at Sogndal and will be assisting new U21 boss Mark Robinson for the season ahead. Ed Brand continues as U18 head coach, now assisted by Jimmy Smith with Andy Ross going to Sogndal instead.

Chelsea’s full schedule at the MLS Next Pro Invitational is as follows:

Tuesday, July 19: Real Monarchs vs. Chelsea U21 — Rio Tinto, 9:30pm EDT / 2:30am BST (next day)

Thursday, July 21: Chelsea U21 vs. Wolves U21 (Zions Bank Stadium, 10:15pm EDT / 3:15am BST (next day)

Saturday, July 23: Toronto FC II vs. Chelsea U21 (Zions Bank Stadium, 10:45pm EDT / 3:45am BST (next day)