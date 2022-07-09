Serie A champions AC Milan began their preparations for the season ahead this week, and among the players already back in training for them is Chelsea loanee Tiémoué Bakayoko.

This wouldn’t necessarily be a newsworthy event, seeing as how he’s only halfway through his two-year loan with them, but the narrative surrounding his situation had been that Milan will cut that loan short this summer after a less than impressive season last year, and send him back to Chelsea. Evidently, that hasn’t happened yet.

However, just because he’s in training with them now, that still doesn’t mean that his place is assured for the upcoming season, with reports this week claiming that both Milan and Bakayoko himself want to change things up — of course, that will not be easy since Chelsea have a say in all of this as well.

Tiemoue Bakayoko's agent is currently in Milano. A meeting with AC Milan will be scheduled soon to talk about the Frenchman. ⚫️ #ACMilan



Last year, Chelsea and AC Milan agreed a two year loan with buy-option. The idea is to terminate it this summer. #CFC — Luca Bendoni (@LucaBendoni) July 6, 2022

So that’s all rather vague, as usual in the calciomercato. The only concrete thing is that the 27-year-old is training with Milan and unless something changes in the next few weeks, will stay with them for yet another go-around. For what it’s worth, his prospects of playing time may have improved a bit with the departure of Franck Kessié to Barcelona.

Milan do have a buy-option for Bakayoko that appears to be in no danger of being activated, while his Chelsea contract is set to expire only in 2024.