Chelsea add friendly against Udinese to preseason schedule

Chelsea have added a fourth friendly to the preseason slate, with a match against Udinese confirmed by the club a couple days ago. The friendly’s set to take place away in Udine at the Dacia Arena (née Stadio Friuli), on Friday, July 29, one week before the start of the new Premier League season. (Chelsea’s first game is Saturday evening away to Everton on August 6.)

Udinese used to be a common sight around Europe, but have become a lower half of the table team over the past decade. They finished third in Serie A in 2011-12, but have not finished higher than 12th in the last nine seasons. New manager Andrea Sottil took over last month. Former Barcelona, Everton, and Watford man Gerard Deulofeu led the team in scoring last season with 13 goals.

Chelsea have three games scheduled in the US over the next couple weeks, with matches against Club América (Las Vegas, July 16), Charlotte FC (Charlotte, July 20), and Arsenal (Orland, July 22). Unless we squeeze in another midweek date, our preseason schedule should now be full up.