Chelsea unveil 2022-23 home kit, classic with a flashy collar

After the over-designed effort of last season, with at least three different patterns clashing on one shirt, this year’s home kit from Nike is a much simpler and much more classic affair.

Unveiled officially today — though matching months and months of leaks — the 2022-23 home kit features a subtle tonal blue pattern throughout the shirt, with a slight gradient change from the body to the shoulder. The one contrasting feature is the collar, an old school one-button henley design, white with a tiny bit of light blue in it.

It’s really not a bad look overall, though I’ve always preferred simpler designs. Your mileage may vary.

A tribute to ex-manager Ted Drake, the man that introduced ‘lion rampant regardant’ which features in the collar of the shirt.

The design is supposedly a tribute to legendary Chelsea manager Ted Drake (not the singer Drake), under whom we won our first ever league title in 1955, though it’s a bit reaching in that sense, with the things that are meant to honor him (the badge, the nickname), rather standard features of just about every shirt. But hey, marketing!

