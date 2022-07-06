PICTURES: N’Golo Kanté joins Chelsea preseason training

Chelsea’s numbers have grown by a couple over the past few days, since the start of preseason training on Saturday, with the one and only N’Golo Kanté joining up yesterday (Tuesday) as well.

Kanté did get called up by France for the Nations League at the end of the season, but he did not feature after their first game due to a minor but unspecified knee problem. The 31-year-old had been dealing with such nagging injuries for the last couple years now, but hopefully a full month off will have done him a world of good.

Alongside Kanté, we’ve had fresh new faces like Lewis Hall, Harvey Vale, Charlie Webster, and Mason Burstow now spotted in action at Cobham as well — Ian Maatsen, Dujon Sterling, Levi Colwill had been taking part from day one — with the squad slowly getting ready to depart for the USA, reportedly this weekend already. Presumably we will have a few more players arriving before then or perhaps early on during the two-week tour.

Season starts in one month!