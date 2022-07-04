Official: Barcelona sign Andreas Christensen

After ten years on Chelsea’s books, from the Academy through the Loan Army to the first-team, Andreas Christensen left the club this summer upon the expiration of his contract.

He had been expected to sign with Barcelona, and after a brief delay due to their financial problems, that has now indeed come to pass, with Christensen announced officially today, having signed a four-year deal through 2026.

Christensen’s departure was confirmed by Chelsea last month, and the 26-year-old bade farewell on social media to the club and the fans last week as well. We had made his dreams come true, he said, but he’s now dreaming of Blaugrana, so more power to him. All-in-all, his departure still leaves a sour taste, thanks to the u-turn at the start of last season when he was reportedly all but set to sign an extension.

In any case, best of luck, Andreas, unless we come across each other in the Champions League of course.