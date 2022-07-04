After a frustrating end to last season, which saw him feature just once, for about an hour, after the Club World Cup in mid-February due to what turned out to be a persistent Achilles issue, young Callum Hudson-Odoi is delighted to be back and back in full training with the team.

Chelsea began preseason preparations on Saturday, but Hudson-Odoi (just as Ben Chilwell) had been back a week or two early already, getting some extra reps with the Development Squad in order to truly hit the ground running on the new season.

Fortunately, the 21-year-old is feeling great, in body and mind, and hopefully he’s put the injury fully behind him now.

“It was an amazing feeling. I’ve been working as hard as possible to come back to train with the team and play games. It’s been frustrating to be out and watching everyone train, play games and enjoy themselves, so I’m delighted to be back.” “For myself, I wanted to push myself to the max every time whether it’s on the pitch or off the pitch, trying to give my max. We did a lot of gym work off the pitch to get a bit bigger and stronger, to try to be more muscular. But at the same time, on the pitch it’s been working hard doing individual sessions. “It feels great to be back, it’s amazing.” -Callum Hudson-Odoi; source: Chelsea TV via 90min

Callum’s still very young in the grand scheme of things, though this will be his fifth senior season with the team already, so great things are certainly expected.

Loading...