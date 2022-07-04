The Daily Aubrey-Maturin: The Ionian Mission (Book 8), Chapters 3-5 (pg. 2621-2699)

CHAPTER 3

Maturin’s wounded in the preceding action, but while his injuries look bad and bloody, he’s not seriously hurt. He spends the rest of the uneventful journey to Gibraltar and beyond recuperating and having deep chats with whoever can lend an ear.

Eventually, the Worcester hooks up with Admiral Thornton, commander-in-chief of the Mediterranean, in Menorca. Thornton’s condition shocks; he’s been worn down by the lengthy blockage or the Franch in Toulon, and the associated boredom.

CHAPTER 4

The Worcester joins the blockade, and let the boredom begin!

CHAPTER 5

The boredom continues — they even put on a production of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” — as the officers and crew try to while away their monotonous, repetitive tasks. Still, Lr. Somers managed to [FUN] up a turn, and draws the ire of Aubrey. Somers has the temerity to talk back, but somehow avoids any public flogging, or worse, as a result.

A familiar face, the HMS Surprise also joins the blockade

TMILinks

Breaking

BREAKING: The next edition of the Africa Cup of Nations will take place in January/February 2024 from June/July next year because of the heavy rains in Ivory Coast during this period.



This decision was made today by the CAF Executive Committee that met in Rabat, Morocco. #AFCON pic.twitter.com/ykayLi855c — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) July 3, 2022

Concrete

News #Adams: We‘ve reported about the interested of #LUFC. Now it’s getting more & more serious. Negotiations with Leipzig are concrete. First offer should be around €15m transfer fee. Marsch wants him as a replacement for Phillips. @SkySportDE @Sky_Marc @philipphinze24 https://t.co/9lrksfcQr4 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 3, 2022

Are you sure, Erik?