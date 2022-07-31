The Daily Aubrey-Maturin: The Thirteen-Gun Salute (Book 13), Chapters 4-5 (pg. 4213-4300)

CHAPTER 4

Having agreed to the mission, Aubrey must say (at least temporary) goodbye to the Surprise, which is proving more emotional than he might have expected. The ship’s hands are also none too pleased, though Pullings is put in charge, which should be good.

Back in England, Aubrey’s reinstated fully into the Royal Navy and is given command of he Diane officially as well. After a brief time on shore, they set sail for the South China Sea.

CHAPTER 5

It’s a long, slow, but largely uneventful journey, other than a close call at (and with) Inaccessible Island in Tristan de Cunha and a rogue iceberg as they round the cape of Africa. Aubrey spends much of the journey lamenting the inadequacy of the crew compared to the select outfit of the Surprise, and not getting along with the government envoy, Fox. Eventually they reach the island of Java.

TMILinks

Won

Appointment

Introducing our new captain...



! — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 30, 2022

Tiki Taka?