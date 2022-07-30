Udinese 0-2 Chelsea, Friendly Part 2: Post-match reaction

Barely twelve hours after the final whistle last night, Chelsea and Udinese were back for part two, electric boogaloo at the Stadio Friuli. Same place, different players (mostly), same outcome.

Chelsea took a bit longer to get going today than yesterday, but it was an ultra-attacking lineup from Tuchel and we didn’t have to wait too long for the chances to start flowing. Unfortunately, the classic Chelsea problem of not being able to finish our chances was in full flow as well, and even when we did find the target, the goalkeeper either made a great save (different than yesterday but just as spectacular) or Udinese cleared off the line like on Ethan Ampadu’s header from a corner.

Young Armando Broja was guilty of missing three wonderful opportunities all by himself, but eventually we made our pressure, quality, and superiority count in first-half added-on time, when Ruben Loftus-Cheek finished off a most excellent dinked through ball from Kovačić.

The second half was more of the same, with Loftus-Cheek especially starting to make things happen. He would win a penalty to make things comfortable (Ziyech converting), and was unlucky to not collect another assist or three before making way.

Hopefully we’ll get some highlights posted soon. Coverage was a bit lacking, obviously.

Carefree.