Udinese vs. Chelsea, Friendly Part 2: Live blog; highlights

...as it happened: live blog, updates, highlights, lineups, comments, etc.

Chelsea Pre-Season Training Session Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Surprise! The second of our two friendlies against Udinese will be streamed after all! It may be behind closed doors, but it is being shown on the Chelsea website and 5th Stand App — at least in most places and geolocations.

Kick-off is at the top of the hour, and will feature basically all the players who didn’t play yesterday. That includes a start for Armando Broja, Chilly B, Pulisic, Gallagher, et al.

Here we go!

Udinese starting XI:
Padelli, Abankwah, Nuytinck (c), Ebosele, Palumbo, Samardzic, Lovric, Pafundi, Pussetto, Nestorovski

Substitutes from: Piana, Guessand, Cocetta, Abdalla, Asante, Castagnaviz

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):
Arrizabalaga | Sarr, Ampadu, Chalobah | Chilwell, Gallagher, Kovačić (c), Loftus-Cheek | Pulisic, Broja, Ziyech

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Emerson, Gilmour, Kenedy, Hudson-Odoi, Vale

Date / Time: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 10am BST; 5am EDT; 2:30pm IST
Venue: Stadio Friuli (closed doors)

Streaming: Chelsea website and 5th Stand App

