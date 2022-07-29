 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Mason Mount tap-in to make it 3-1 Chelsea against Udinese!

CHO on the go

By Fellipe Miranda
With an assist from CHO, Mase adds a third for Chelsea against Udinese today with an easy tap-in. 3-1 to the Blues!

