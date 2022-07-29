Filed under: Chelsea FC: Friendlies WATCH: Mason Mount tap-in to make it 3-1 Chelsea against Udinese! CHO on the go By Fellipe Miranda Jul 29, 2022, 9:53pm BST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: WATCH: Mason Mount tap-in to make it 3-1 Chelsea against Udinese! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email With an assist from CHO, Mase adds a third for Chelsea against Udinese today with an easy tap-in. 3-1 to the Blues! More From We Ain't Got No History Udinese 1-3 Chelsea, Friendly: Post-match reaction WATCH: Sterling doubles Chelsea’s lead over Udinese, 2-0! WATCH: Kanté shoots from range to open the scoring for Chelsea against Udinese, 1-0! Udinese vs. Chelsea, Friendly: Live blog; highlights Sevilla claim Chelsea pulled out of Jules Koundé deal after developing ‘doubts’ Udinese vs. Chelsea, Friendly: Preview, team news, how to watch Chelsea News 24/7 Loading comments...
