Udinese vs. Chelsea, Friendly: Live blog; highlights

One more preseason friendly, though there will be a split-squad game tomorrow as well, which will not be televised.
Chelsea’s summer performances have been nothing to get too excited about so far, so hopefully that changes today. Then again, it’s still just preseason, so caring about the result too much may not be advisable.
Here we go!
Udinese starting XI:
Silvestri | Benkovic, Bijol, Masina, Soppy, Pereyra (c), Walace (c???), Makengo, Udogie, Success, Deulofeu
Substitutes from: Padelli, Piana, Festy, Lovric, Abankwah, Nuytinck, Perez, Palumbo, Ebosse, Samardzic, Nestorovski, Pussetto, Guessand, Cocetta, Pafundi
Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):
Mendy | Koulibaly, Silva, Azpilicueta (c) | Alonso, Jorginho, Kanté, James | Mount, Havertz, Sterling
Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Emerson, Gilmour, Kenedy, Hudson-Odoi, Vale
Date / Time: Friday, July 29, 2022, 20.00 BST; 3pm EDT; 12:30am IST (next day)
Venue: Stadio Friuli, Udine, Italy
On TV: none (UK); none (USA); none (India); none (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: ESPN+ (USA); Chelsea website & 5th Stand App (UK & international — everywhere without local broadcast rights-holders)
LIVE BLOG
Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!
Loading comments...