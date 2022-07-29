Udinese vs. Chelsea, Friendly: Live blog; highlights

One more preseason friendly, though there will be a split-squad game tomorrow as well, which will not be televised.

Chelsea’s summer performances have been nothing to get too excited about so far, so hopefully that changes today. Then again, it’s still just preseason, so caring about the result too much may not be advisable.

Here we go!

Udinese starting XI:

Silvestri | Benkovic, Bijol, Masina, Soppy, Pereyra (c), Walace (c???), Makengo, Udogie, Success, Deulofeu

Substitutes from: Padelli, Piana, Festy, Lovric, Abankwah, Nuytinck, Perez, Palumbo, Ebosse, Samardzic, Nestorovski, Pussetto, Guessand, Cocetta, Pafundi

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Mendy | Koulibaly, Silva, Azpilicueta (c) | Alonso, Jorginho, Kanté, James | Mount, Havertz, Sterling

Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Emerson, Gilmour, Kenedy, Hudson-Odoi, Vale

Date / Time: Friday, July 29, 2022, 20.00 BST; 3pm EDT; 12:30am IST (next day)

Venue: Stadio Friuli, Udine, Italy

On TV: none (UK); none (USA); none (India); none (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: ESPN+ (USA); Chelsea website & 5th Stand App (UK & international — everywhere without local broadcast rights-holders)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!