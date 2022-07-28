 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chelsea to play two games against Udinese, with two squads

Game time for all

By David Pasztor
/ new
Chelsea Pre-Season Training Session Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Chelsea are set for a friendly tomorrow (Friday) night against Udinese in Udine, but it sounds like we’ll play them the day after as well, in a second friendly that will presumably feature the players who didn’t play in the first one. This second friendly will likely not be available for broadcast and will probably be held at the Serie A side’s training ground rather than at their main stadium like Friday’s televised occasion.

While there’s been no official announcement of this second friendly, Chelsea let it slip by including Thomas Tuchel addressing the squad and talking about this weekend’s trip to Udine in the latest Chelsea:Unseen behind the scenes video.

“[...] Friday and Saturday, two matches against Udine so hopefully everyone can play. We need to do a few things better, more precisely...”

-Thomas Tuchel; source: Chelsea TV

So we can probably expect the full compliment of first-team players to travel, and perhaps a few youngsters as well. Chelsea had over 30 players in camp earlier this month, and those numbers remain mostly unreduced.

Meanwhile, the Development Squad, back from their own US trip, will also be playing a closed-doors friendly against non-league side Dorking Wanderers on Saturday.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History