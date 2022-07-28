Chelsea to play two games against Udinese, with two squads

Chelsea are set for a friendly tomorrow (Friday) night against Udinese in Udine, but it sounds like we’ll play them the day after as well, in a second friendly that will presumably feature the players who didn’t play in the first one. This second friendly will likely not be available for broadcast and will probably be held at the Serie A side’s training ground rather than at their main stadium like Friday’s televised occasion.

While there’s been no official announcement of this second friendly, Chelsea let it slip by including Thomas Tuchel addressing the squad and talking about this weekend’s trip to Udine in the latest Chelsea:Unseen behind the scenes video.

“[...] Friday and Saturday, two matches against Udine so hopefully everyone can play. We need to do a few things better, more precisely...” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Chelsea TV

Chelsea have two games prepared for Italy. One to feature a first/strong XI vs Udinese and there will be another one for the extended squad to get some minutes. There's also CFC XI and academy games vs Bromley and Dorking. Busy weekend before the season starts. #CFC https://t.co/CI7sEunbcp — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) July 28, 2022

So we can probably expect the full compliment of first-team players to travel, and perhaps a few youngsters as well. Chelsea had over 30 players in camp earlier this month, and those numbers remain mostly unreduced.

Meanwhile, the Development Squad, back from their own US trip, will also be playing a closed-doors friendly against non-league side Dorking Wanderers on Saturday.