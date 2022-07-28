 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Daily Aubrey-Maturin: The Letter of Marque (Book 12), Chapter 6 (pg. 4010-4042)

Your daily dose of off-topic shenanigans.

By David Pasztor and Shauryas Sharma
/ new
Le Marigot (Saint-Martin island, French Antilles),
The harbour on Saint-Martin island
Photo by Roger Viollet via Getty Images

CHAPTER 6

The Surprise reaches Saint Martin and is able to rendezvous with Babbington’s squadron. They execute Aubrey’s plan to near perfection, save for some trouble with a couple unexpected gunboats. Still, they are able to cut out the Diane, and even capture a few others ships. Huzzah!

RE-PUB-LIC

And that’s all the time we had today as I went the US Open Cup semifinal between Sacramento Republic FC and Sporting Kansas City tonight, with the good guys prevailing on penalty kicks in rather thrilling fashion. Republic are into the final! First non-MLS team to reach the US Open Cup final since Charleston Battery in 2008! Rochester in 1999 are the last non-MLS team to win it.

TMILinks

Named

Priority

Agreement

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History