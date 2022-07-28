The Daily Aubrey-Maturin: The Letter of Marque (Book 12), Chapter 6 (pg. 4010-4042)

CHAPTER 6
The Surprise reaches Saint Martin and is able to rendezvous with Babbington’s squadron. They execute Aubrey’s plan to near perfection, save for some trouble with a couple unexpected gunboats. Still, they are able to cut out the Diane, and even capture a few others ships. Huzzah!
RE-PUB-LIC
And that’s all the time we had today as I went the US Open Cup semifinal between Sacramento Republic FC and Sporting Kansas City tonight, with the good guys prevailing on penalty kicks in rather thrilling fashion. Republic are into the final! First non-MLS team to reach the US Open Cup final since Charleston Battery in 2008! Rochester in 1999 are the last non-MLS team to win it.
TMILinks
Named
Aston Villa can confirm Head Coach Steven Gerrard has named @jmcginn7 as Captain.— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 27, 2022
Priority
Nottingham Forest top priority for the midfield is William Carvalho. Talks on - been told there’s strong interest in the Portuguese midfielder. #NFFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2022
Huge opportunity for William in the Premier League with ambitious club like NFFC, pushing to sign him as priority target. pic.twitter.com/Mem8HaiDJ8
Agreement
Fulham have an agreement in principle with Arsenal over the signing of keeper Bernd Leno. Deal worth £8m. Once finer details are finalised, Leno will have a medical and sort personal terms. #Leno #FFC #AFC https://t.co/LatyPiHLX7— Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) July 27, 2022
