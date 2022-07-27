After a less than ideal fortnight in America, a US Tour long on entertainment and effort off the pitch but short on entertainment and effort on it, Chelsea were back at Cobham on Tuesday, and back to work in slightly more familiar confines.

We also welcomed back some familiar faces, with N’Golo Kanté and Ruben Loftus-Cheek rejoining the main group after being unable to travel to the USA due to their vaccination status. And Armando Broja rejoined as well, having recovered from the foot injury that prevented him from featuring during the tour, and forced him to return to London just a couple days after arriving in Los Angeles.

Broja’s future has been subject to significant speculation, but hopefully he can at least put in some face-time with the coaching staff in these two weeks, and maybe even feature in Saturday’s friendly in Udinese.

Our first Premier League game of the new season is on August 6, which will be here scarily soon.