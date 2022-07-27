After a less than ideal fortnight in America, a US Tour long on entertainment and effort off the pitch but short on entertainment and effort on it, Chelsea were back at Cobham on Tuesday, and back to work in slightly more familiar confines.
We also welcomed back some familiar faces, with N’Golo Kanté and Ruben Loftus-Cheek rejoining the main group after being unable to travel to the USA due to their vaccination status. And Armando Broja rejoined as well, having recovered from the foot injury that prevented him from featuring during the tour, and forced him to return to London just a couple days after arriving in Los Angeles.
Broja’s future has been subject to significant speculation, but hopefully he can at least put in some face-time with the coaching staff in these two weeks, and maybe even feature in Saturday’s friendly in Udinese.
Our first Premier League game of the new season is on August 6, which will be here scarily soon.
- H’ello N’Golo Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- Rubeycheeks Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- Hey Mando Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- Raheem at Cobheem Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- Kali Kouli Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- Midfielders Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- Raheem leaves Azpi behind Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- Chilly B-eelining for the ball Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- Ethan Ampadu SZN Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- Werner absolutely delighted to be in the action Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- No one can doubt Conor G’s efforts Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- If Thiago Silva’s smiling, I’m smiling Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- Tommy’s mood hasn’t improved Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
Loading comments...